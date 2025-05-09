Govt Considers Slashing Data Protection Officer Training Fees to Bolster Cybersecurity Readiness

Spread the love

Victoria Falls, May 9, 2025 — In a bid to strengthen Zimbabwe’s cyber resilience and boost digital safety, the government is considering reducing the cost of training for Data Protection Officers (DPOs), a move aimed at broadening access to this critical qualification.

Tatenda Mavetera

Speaking at the official opening of the inaugural Strategy Execution Advisory Talk (SEAT) Africa Summit in Victoria Falls, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, revealed that the government is actively working through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to make DPO training more affordable.

“I mentioned the issue of our DPOs and this is a process we are handling now through POTRAZ. We are negotiating to bring the cost down, making it more accessible,” said Mavetera. “Since this is a statutory requirement, we must review the pricing to ensure it’s affordable for everyone.”

Currently, the mandatory DPO certification course carries a fee of US$1,250 — a figure widely viewed as prohibitive, particularly for small to medium enterprises and public institutions.

Zimbabwe, ranked 134th globally in terms of exposure to cyber threats, has been making efforts to align its cybersecurity infrastructure with international standards. Lowering the cost barrier for DPO training is expected to boost compliance with data protection laws and increase the number of certified officers safeguarding sensitive information across sectors.

The SEAT Africa Summit brings together policy makers, technologists, and business leaders from across the continent to strategize on digital transformation and cybersecurity execution.

Government sources indicate that a formal announcement regarding revised DPO training fees could be made in the coming weeks.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...