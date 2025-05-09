Mnangagwa Backs Down on Purge of Chiwenga Allies, Calls for Party Unity

Spread the love

Harare – Thursday, 9 May 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a dramatic U-turn, shelving plans to expel or suspend members aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in what observers see as a strategic retreat from escalating internal party conflict.

Addressing the media after a high-stakes ZANU-PF Politburo meeting on Wednesday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa revealed that Mnangagwa firmly rejected attempts to remove members accused of factional allegiance, warning against rumour-driven purges and politically motivated retribution.

“In all instances where there were attempts at expulsion and suspension of membership… the President rejected the notion,” said Mutsvangwa. “He wants the party to be united and does not want rumour-mongering and other nefarious activities to divide the membership.”

The announcement follows weeks of growing tension between rival factions loyal to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, amid whispers of succession battles and loyalty tests within the ruling party’s ranks. Several members reportedly under scrutiny for their perceived closeness to Chiwenga have now been spared disciplinary action, including Shadreck Mashayamombe, who has been formally readmitted into the party.

In Masvingo, a violent altercation between two senior members prompted a recommendation for expulsion, but Mnangagwa instead issued a reprimand to both individuals, stating that while violence is unacceptable, unity must be preserved.

Analysts say the move signals a temporary cooling of hostilities within ZANU-PF’s warring factions, as the President seeks to project stability amid mounting political and economic pressures.

“Gratuitous expulsions would divide the people and weaken the party,” Mutsvangwa emphasized, quoting Mnangagwa’s instructions to the Politburo.

The unexpected climbdown raises questions about the President’s grip on internal party dynamics and whether this latest pivot is a sign of tactical recalibration or pressure from within the party’s powerful military-aligned establishment.

Meanwhile, the Politburo postponed final decisions on leadership disputes in Manicaland, including the contentious co-option of Dorothy Mabika, pending a security report. Mnangagwa reportedly warned against manipulating the party’s internal electoral processes for factional advantage.

As tensions simmer beneath the surface, all eyes are now on whether this call for unity marks a genuine reconciliation effort or a temporary truce in ZANU-PF’s ongoing power struggle.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...