Another Horror Crash Near Renco Mine

By Crime and Courts Reporter – A Mukumba bus was reportedly involved in a collision with a mushika-shika vehicle near the Renco turn-off, approximately 75 kilometres southeast of Masvingo, close to Renco Mine.

Preliminary reports indicate that no fatalities have been recorded in the crash. However, ZimEye is in the process of verifying the details with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This latest incident comes just days after a string of deadly road accidents shocked the nation.

Triple Tragedy on Zimbabwe’s Roads

On Wednesday, three people were killed in a horrific head-on collision involving a BMW sedan and a haulage truck between Mhandamabwe and Mashava. According to police and eyewitnesses, the BMW was completely destroyed in the crash, and all its occupants died on the spot. Images from the scene showed twisted wreckage and shattered glass scattered across the highway as emergency personnel worked to clear the debris.

Earlier that same morning, a separate accident in Gweru claimed six lives when a Harare-bound Hungwe Coaches bus overturned near the Fairmile Hotel roundabout.

Brake Failure Blamed in Gweru Disaster

The Gweru crash has sent shockwaves across the Midlands province. Survivors and witnesses reported that the tragedy was caused by brake failure. The bus, traveling from Bulawayo, reportedly failed to navigate the roundabout, veered off course, and overturned with dozens of passengers onboard.

“I was sitting near the front, close to the driver, when it happened,” said one survivor. “As we approached the roundabout, the driver shouted that the brakes were failing. The bus sped up and then flipped. I was lucky to escape. Within minutes, ambulances arrived.”

Swift Emergency Response

Gweru City Council CEO, Mr. Felix Muguti, confirmed that emergency services responded quickly after receiving a distress call at around 7 a.m.

“We immediately activated our network of ambulance services and contacted the military for assistance. We have so far retrieved six bodies, including a child,” Muguti said.

Several injured passengers were taken to Gweru General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

National Road Safety in the Spotlight

The wave of recent accidents has reignited national concern over road safety, particularly involving long-distance buses and heavy-duty vehicles. Authorities are expected to issue statements and may launch formal investigations into the causes of both crashes.

As families mourn and survivors recover, the incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, regular vehicle inspections, and improved training for public transport drivers across Zimbabwe.

