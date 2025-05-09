Nhimbe Trust Mourns Ian White, Champion of the Arts in Bulawayo

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – 9 May 2025

Nhimbe Trust has announced the passing of Ian White, a key figure in Zimbabwe’s arts sector who joined the organisation in 2017 and made a courageous move to Bulawayo to help expand the country’s creative spaces. Known for his dedication to cultural development, White played a vital role in efforts to extend the celebrated Book Café concept to Bulawayo’s Bluez Café in the City of Kings.

Although the ambitious plans were eventually shelved, Nhimbe Trust hailed White’s contributions as “invaluable,” stating that he would be fondly remembered by the many Bulawayo artists he mentored and collaborated with. In a heartfelt tribute posted to their official Facebook page, the organisation described his journey as one rooted in vision and commitment to the arts.

The post also featured a historic 2017 photograph showing the late Cont Mhlanga, legendary Zimbabwean playwright and arts advocate, warmly welcoming White to Bulawayo—a symbolic moment that underscored the solidarity among cultural pioneers.

“Ian’s experience and passion left a mark on our creative community. Rest in peace, Ian,” the statement concluded.

Nhimbe Trust, a Bulawayo-based non-profit dedicated to fostering a vibrant and resilient Pan-African cultural economy, continues to support artists and cultural workers through policy advocacy, training, and infrastructure support. Their office is located at 97A Lobengula Street, 8th Avenue Extension, Bulawayo.

Further tributes from artists and stakeholders in the cultural sector are expected in the coming days.

