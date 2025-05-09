Mnangagwa Stops Mass VP Chiwenga Allies Purge

By Munacho Gwamanda-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly blocked attempts by hardliners within Zanu PF to expel a number of senior party members linked to his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in a move that lays bare the escalating factional tensions within the ruling party.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare on Thursday, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed that Mnangagwa had turned down several recommendations for disciplinary expulsions, which he dismissed as being driven by false allegations and internal political manoeuvring.

“The President wants the party to be united and does not tolerate rumour-mongering, divisive behaviour or gratuitous expulsions,” Mutsvangwa told journalists. “He presided over a number of disciplinary issues brought before the Politburo and, in all instances, rejected the notion of expelling members based on flimsy allegations.”

This announcement comes amid increasing reports of infighting between rival camps within Zanu PF—one aligned with President Mnangagwa and another increasingly coalescing around Vice President Chiwenga. Tensions have been building since the disputed 2023 elections, with a growing number of party insiders resisting Mnangagwa’s so-called “2030 agenda”—a veiled push to extend his grip on power beyond constitutional term limits.

Several of those targeted for disciplinary action are believed to be loyal to Chiwenga, a former military commander who played a pivotal role in the 2017 coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and elevated Mnangagwa to the presidency. The sidelining of Chiwenga’s allies is widely seen as part of a broader strategy to neutralise internal opposition ahead of Zanu PF’s next elective congress.

In a pointed message, Mutsvangwa said: “The party does not tolerate violence or physical confrontation. In a case from Masvingo, both feuding members were found guilty and received reprimands, but there was no expulsion. The President insisted on unity.”

He also confirmed that Shadreck Mashayamombe, previously expelled, had been re-admitted into the party by the Harare provincial leadership, with Mnangagwa’s approval.

Political observers note that Mutsvangwa’s own political standing within Zanu PF has been significantly weakened in recent months. Once a powerful voice in the war veterans’ lobby and a prominent backer of Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa has come under fire from within the party for his outspoken criticisms of Chiwenga and his growing irrelevance in key decision-making circles. He recently suffered a humiliating political defeat when he failed to secure re-election as the party’s provincial chair for Mashonaland West, a sign of his declining influence.

The Politburo also discussed the controversial co-option of Cde Dorothy Mabika as Manicaland provincial chairperson of the women’s league. While a report was presented by party legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, Mnangagwa reportedly requested more time to review a security department assessment before making a final decision. In the interim, acting chairperson Mercy Sacco will continue in her role.

Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa said, cautioned Politburo members against manipulating internal electoral processes and warned that anyone attempting to “game the system” would face consequences.

Background: A Party at War with Itself

The internal battles within Zanu PF reflect long-standing rivalries that have intensified since the 2017 coup. While Mnangagwa has consolidated power in public, behind the scenes the party remains bitterly divided. The Chiwenga faction—comprising mostly military-aligned veterans and security officials—has grown increasingly uneasy with Mnangagwa’s perceived efforts to sideline the military from politics and impose a dynastic succession plan.

Mutsvangwa, who has in recent years been a vocal critic of the so-called “militarisation” of politics, is viewed by the Chiwenga camp as a political antagonist. His public attacks on “factionalism” have often been interpreted as thinly veiled barbs at Chiwenga’s influence within the party.

This latest episode appears to be a calculated effort by Mnangagwa to project unity ahead of looming internal battles, but it also suggests the President may be walking a political tightrope—balancing his desire to purge rivals with the need to maintain cohesion in a deeply divided party.

As Zanu PF prepares for its next congress, the question remains: can Mnangagwa keep the party together, or are the fractures now too deep to heal?

