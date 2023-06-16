Mnangagwa Reduces Self To Mere Councillor

CHIKOMBA-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday expects to commission Chivhu Dam in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Dr John Bhasera, confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror.

“President Mnangagwa will Thursday commission Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East province.

“The dam is going to supply water to Chivhu town and provide irrigation water for surrounding communities.

“The dam project is expected to add value to the Chivhu community through irrigation and fish farming,” he said. …Masvingo Mirror

