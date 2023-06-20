Mnangagwa’s Son Appointed Kickboxing Patron

THE Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association (ZIKA) has appointed Sean Mnangagwa as its patron following a visit by Malawian kickboxers to this country a few days ago.

The visit was aimed at taking ties between the two countries to another level.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of ZIKA, in conjunction with Heritage Delta, was meant to unpack potential long term cooperation channels in culture between the two countries.

Sean, whose background is hinged upon discipline as part of his military profession, is a versatile professional, an army captain.He studied at the University of International Business School and Economics in South Africa majoring in security and business management, Homeland Security, law enforcement, fire-fighting and related protective services between 2008 and 2011.

In an interview he said:“I complement the efforts being made by the Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association in mobilising the youths and inviting foreign countries to take part in such grand initiatives.

“I feel it’s incredibly significant to be a kick boxer. As Bruce Lee once said, ‘It’s better to be a warrior in a garden, than to be a gardener in a war.’“The drill here is to remain physically and spiritually fit.

