Chiwenga Pays Tribute To Ben Mucheche

ACTING President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described the late National Hero Cde Ben Mucheche as a man who remained dedicated to the values of the liberation struggle throughout his life.

He was speaking at the Mucheche farm in Beatrice after visiting the family to pay his condolences this Monday.

General Retired Chiwenga said the late Cde Mucheche worked wholeheartedly and unreservedly, assisting towards the cause of the liberation struggle.

“He worked a lot with the founding fathers of the Chimurenga. Some of us knew him during the Second Chimurenga. I came here representing President Mnangagwa who is outside the country but will back today. He is among those who went to war. From 1972 when the war was in full swing it did not stop. This is when we saw the likes of Cde Mucheche uniting with others to help the liberators. He assisted until 1980 when we attained independence,” he said.

The Acting President also spoke about how the country has gone through various stages, including the land reform, also referred to as the Third Chimurenga.

He said Cde Mucheche died at a time when Zimbabwe is fighting to grow its economy using its natural resources.

As the Nomination Court for the 23rd of August General Elections sits on Wednesday, Dr Chiwenga urged the electorate to vote for the ruling party to ensure completion of various projects being implemented across the country.

“Now we are facing the Chimurenga to build the nation. No one knew we had minerals like lithium. Now we are going to the nomination court as we prepare for elections. The Second Republic is saying this is what we are doing. We have opened mines, build roads, vote for us so we complete these projects,” he added.

Family representative Mr Ben Mucheche Junior said their father taught them a culture of hard work.

“We want to express our gratitude to the government for honoring our father. He believed in hard work and integrity,” he noted.

The late national hero was among the first indigenous businessmen operating in the transport sector and played a major role in the transportation of nationalists during the liberation struggle.- ZBC News

