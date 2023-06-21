Cricket Giants Sri Lanka Send Strong Signal

CRICKET power house Sri Lanka made a huge statement of intent after getting their 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifier underway with convincing 175 run victory over United Arab Emirates in their opening match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo this Monday.

The former world champions took full advantage of the conditions at Queens Sport Club after the United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl.

It was a stroll in the park as Sri Lanka set a competitive target of 366 after romping to 355 for six.

Sri Lanka’s top four batsmen all reached half centuries while the middle order also came to party with Charith Asalanka who was 48 not out.

The target of 356 was ways going to be difficult for any team and that proved to be the case at Queens Sports Club as the UAE were dismissed for 180 runs in just 39 overs.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was touted as one of the players to watch going into the tournament and he duly delivered after weaving his magic to bag six wickets for 24 runs in a man of the match display.

Across town at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Oman beat Ireland by five wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Oman surpassed Ireland’s target of 281 for 7 target in the 47th over.

Group stage matches will be back in Harare this Tuesday with hosts Zimbabwe facing the Netherlands at Harare Sports Club, while at Takashinga Grounds, Nepal meet the United States of America.- ZBC News

