Zanu PF Heavyweight Defies Mnangagwa

Independent candidate for Gutu West Mutonho Mutonho is being forced to remove a sticker on his vehicle labelled Independent four ED . He had a confrontation with the Party chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa and PC Brian Munyoro.

Independent candidate for Gutu West Mutonho Mutonho is being forced to remove a sticker on his vehicle labelled Independent four ED . He had a confrontation with the Party chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa and PC Brian Munyoro.

