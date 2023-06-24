FC Mazodze Keen To Bring Back Premier League Football To Masvingo

Football fans in Masvingo watched in disbelief as the Premier Soccer League title slipped through their fingers 18 years ago.

On the final day of the 2005 season, second-placed Masvingo United, who were just two points adrift of log leaders CAPS United, needed a win to wrestle the title away from the Green Machine.

Ironically, Makepekepe’s crosstown rivals Dynamos stood in the way of Masvingo on a rainy afternoon at Mucheke Stadium.

Unfortunately for Asipo Haapo, they were beaten 1-2 by DeMbare and lost the title to CAPS.

Painfully for Masvingo, Charles Mhlauri’s charges had been beaten 0-3 by army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

Six years after that momentous afternoon, Masvingo United were relegated from the Premiership.

For 12 years, football fans in Masvingo have not tasted top-flight football.

But ambitious Masvingo-based Eastern Region Division One side FC Wangu Mazodze are determined to end the historic city’s forgotten epoch.

“We are the pride and hope of Masvingo Province,” FC Wangu Mazodze spokesperson Sukuouluhle Ndlovu told Soccer24.

“It’s about time we claim our position in the country’s football arena and playing in the Premier Soccer League is our mandate as of now.

“The team goes by the name the Kingdom Boys and for sure the kingdom is ours as we are going to gain promotion this year,” declared Ndlovu.

Mazodze, owned by United States-based businessman Richard Mazodze, also play their home matches at Mucheke.

Former CAPS United defender George Magariro is the head coach and at his disposal are players with Premiership experience —Hillary Bakacheza, formerly with FC Platinum, former ZPC Kariba left back Dexter Phiri, and Nicholas Muchadeyi previously with Chicken Inn.

Mazodze are currently second on the Eastern Region Division One log standings, one point adrift of log leaders Tenax.-Soccer24 News

