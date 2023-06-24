Mourinho Resigns

Spread the love

Jose Mourinho has resigned from his role on UEFA ‘s football board after he received a four-match ban in the Europa League.

The sanction resulted after Mourinho criticised Anthony Taylor’s refereeing in Roma’s loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

The confrontation led to Taylor and his family being harassed at Budapest Airport by supporters of the Italian club.

Following the ban, the gaffer has resigned from the newly-created board he was only appointed to in April.

The Portuguese manager communicated his decision in a letter to UEFA’s chief of football Zvonimir Boban, who is also the chairman of the football board.

“In thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA football board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing my participation in this group,” read the letter.

“The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision.

“I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin.”

The UEFA Football Board was an idea set up by Boban and former referee Roberto Rosetti, made up of illustrious current and former players and coaches who could suggest improvements to the sport and its organisation.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...