CCC Ready To Romp To Victory

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change is suing ZEC for failing to deal with forgery of signatures and fake candidacy.

The Citizens Coalition for Change addressed a media briefing in Harare on Thursday.

The party has expressed its readiness to defeat Mr Emerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF in the coming polls.

https://fb.watch/lkSZ75BjGz/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...