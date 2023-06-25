Former Health Minister Vies For Local Authority Post

Former Minister of Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Henry Madzorera has thrown his hat in the race for ward 10 in City Council in the August 23 harmonised elections

He is contesting on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket after successfully filing his nomination papers at Kwekwe Civic Centre on Wednesday.

Madzorera, who served as health minister during the Government of National Unit (GNU) and senator for Kwekwe under then MDC-T party, is highly regarded in the provincial party structures.

Speaking during an interview after his nomination, Madzorera said he cherishes his nomination for the local authority seat saying being a councillor was more important job than being MP or Senator.

“The reasons are behind the scenes, people think that from a senator to a councillor is a climb down but being a councillor is a much more important job than being an MP or a senator. People think being a senator is much of a job but the work is on the ground where issues are raised,” said Madzorera.

