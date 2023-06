Mr Mnangagwa Flies Out Again

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Maputo, Mozambique to attend the Official closing ceremony of the disarmament, demobilisation, and reinterpretation phase of Renamo Forces.

He was seen off at the RGMI airport by Vice President General Rtd Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs, Government Ministers, and senior government officials.- ZBC News

