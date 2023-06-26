Kasukuwere Names Campaign Team

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has announced a “technical committee” for his campaign for the 23 August 2023 elections.

Kasukuwere’s Chief of Staff is Harare lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya and his Spokesperson is Jacqueline Sande, another lawyer, according to a statement issued by the chairman of his campaign team, Walter Mzembi.

“As the presidential campaign for Saviour Kasukuwere gathers steam, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a Technical Committee of experts that will provide the necessary administrative support in the run-up to the General Elections.

“The Team compromises the following patriotic and capable Zimbabweans:

Chief of Staff: Mr. Munyaradzi Bwanya

Chief Election Agent & Presidential Spokesperson: Ms. Jacqueline Sande

Chief Legal Adviser: Mr. Munyaradzi Midzi

Head of Foreign Relations: Mr. Lloyd Msipa

Head of Communications & Stakeholder Management: Mr. Ali Naka.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...