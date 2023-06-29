Villa Skipper In Country For Holiday

ASTON Villa midfielder John McGinn has arrived in Zimbabwe for a two-day holiday in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

The England-based star, who is also the Scotland national team captain, is accompanied by his wife, Sara Stokes.

The Scot is in the majestic Victoria Falls at the invitation of his teammate and Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba.

Other players from Aston Villa are expected in the resort city this week.

Tourism experts contend that the high-profile visit by the Scot is an endorsement of Destination Zimbabwe and a clear indication that the engagement and re-engagement efforts by the Second Republic are bearing fruit.

Further, the visit by Aston Villa players will also put Zimbabwe on the global spotlight as a safe and must-visit destination for all. – ZBC News

