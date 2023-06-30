Police Raid Women In Governance And Peacebuilding Offices

The Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP) raided the Women in Governance and Peacebuilding office afternoon of 28/06/23 in connection to the February 2023 demonstration waged at Rutenga.

The ZRP and Central Intelligence officers seized 4 laptops,3 cell phones and one desktop, claiming that the gadgets contained all the damaging information to the state. The seizure of the gadgets relates to the connection to the arrest of the 12 human rights defenders, who will appear in court on 5 July 2023 for the judgement. Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WIGP) condemn how Zimbabwe Republic Police and Central Intelligence operating toward shrinking civic space.

