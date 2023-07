Release Benjamin Watadza

This is Benjamin Watadza.

A 22 year old student activist who was arrested 41 days ago in Harare.

His crime is speaking out against injustice & the shrinking of the democratic space in the country.

He was denied bail & he missed exams. Strength to you brother leader.

#FreeZinasu6- Boris Muguti on Twitter

