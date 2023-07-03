Mnangagwa Blames Western Countries For Crisis

Spread the love

Thousands of ZANU PF party supporters gathered at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima as the ruling party intensifies its campaign ahead of the August 23 general elections.

The rally coincided with the 24th anniversary of Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s passing and the party’s First Secretary and President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa paid tribute to the late national hero.

President Mnangagwa said the current generation has the burden to carry forward the vision of the founding father’s of the liberation struggle of keeping the country free from colonial bondage.

He said the large crowds who attended the rally bear testimony that the revolutionary party is loved by the people.

The President added that despite efforts by Western countries to divide Zimbabweans, the people shall remain united and continue to build their country.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...