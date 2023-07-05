We Are Concerned About Your Lives: Constantino Chiwenga

The ruling ZANU PF Party has pledged to do everything possible to improve the lives of the citizenry after opposition-led local authorities failed to deliver quality service to urban dwellers.

As ZANU PF supporters thronged the Mbare open space near Stoddart Hall in Harare this Monday, ZANU PF Vice President, and Second Secretary, General Rtd Dr Constantino Chiwenga enunciated party policy regarding the people’s welfare.

“I came here, speaking about Matapi and Shawasha Flats. Let us listen carefully. We also said such areas, including those in Sakubva in Mutare, Mkoba in gweru and Makokoba in Bulawayo must be revamped. Now the plans are here. The constructors came and CCC said no, if you do that you will take our votes. Not any more, we gave them that latitude. We will invoke the law that if we want to build houses for our people, we will do it whether the council likes it or not,” said VP Chiwenga.

Home of the country’s revolution and the road to independence, Mbare remains at the core of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. However, failure by opposition-led councils has seen housing and road network deteriorating over the years, with the ZANU PF government vowing to intervene and rehabilitate infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Dr Chiwenga further castigated the proposed move by the council to introduce a United States dollar-based billing system.

“The currency here is the Zimbabwe dollar. Council had started demanding rates in USD and we asked whether they print the American dollar. Where do the people get the American dollar? We say down with that. We pay our bills using the Zimbabwe dollar.”

“You had a council here, of the MDC, now CCC, and a combination of MDC and CCC. show me anything constructed by the MDC council. Show me anything built by the CCC. If they want their people to rule in Zimbabwe, why are they not building infrastructure for their people? We don’t want to see them anymore!”

He also spoke on the massive strides that the Second Republic has made in the rehabilitation of health, schools, tourism sites and dams infrastructure under the National Development Strategy One, pledging that more is yet to come.

“We shall continue building health facilities.

I want to assure you we shall upgrade and repair to make our facilities state-of-the-art. We shall start with Parirenyatwa Groups of Hospitals, then in Bulawayo, Mpilo Hospital. We shall identify two or three others for upgrading. You noticed we resumed open heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa. We have had two successful operations so far. The government under President Mnangagwa is revamping tourist attraction sites, even airports. You can see how the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has been revamped. We need foreign currency from the visitors. The new facility will be commissioned this month.

“We are also building schools, mining houses and accommodation for the civil service are some of the other programmes being undertaken by President Mnangagwa’s government,” he said.

Vice President Chiwenga also spoke on the sanction-busting policies that have been put in place by the government that have allowed the economy to grow as well as the message of peace and unity ahead of the August 23 general elections.

ZANU PF is targeting to garner more than five million votes in this year’s elections.-ZBC News

