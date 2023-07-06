Mnangagwa Abandons Chamisa Stronghold Rally Venue

By-Zanu PF has abandoned the Karoi star rally and moved it to Chinhoyi, with no reasons given for the change of venue.

This would have been Mnangagwa’s first campaign rally in Karoi town — an opposition stronghold.

Yesterday, the ruling party’s Mashonaland West provincial leadership held an emergency meeting at the Chinhoyi University of Technology to organise logistics and finalise preparations for the rally to be held at the educational institution.

The meeting, organised by provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka through provincial administrator Misheck Nyarubero, was attended by incoming and outgoing MPs, senators and councillors.

Meanwhile, vendors in Karoi have celebrated the change of venue for the Zanu PF rally saying it would have disrupted their activities, with most of them being forced to close shop and attend the rally.

‘‘The change of venue is a positive move. If he had come, we could have been forced to play hide and seek with both council and police in their bid to get us out of town yet we survive through vending,’’ said vendor Tarisai Petros. Newsday

