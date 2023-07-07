Police Block Three (3) Chamisa Rallies In One Week

By James Gwati-The Police have banned three rallies CCC rallies within a space of seven days.

The first was a disrupted Wednesday of CCC’s Presidential Campaign Rally in Chiredzi, saying the party failed to comply with security requirements prescribed under section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

This was followed by banning another rally scheduled for Chivi Growth Point today, Friday, for what the Police said Zanu PF had already booked the venue.

The latest is banning the party’s 2023 elections campaign in Mashonaland Central capital, Bindura, on Sunday.

The Police banned this rally, saying that the venue selected by the Nelson Chamisa-led party had no access to roads and water and would expose supporters to infectious diseases.

