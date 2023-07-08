Passion Java Endorses Nelson Chamisa Signature

Controversial ZANU PF Propagandist Passion Java Contradicts Himself, Endorses Nelson Chamisa’s Slogan

By Farai D Hove | In a surprising turn of events, Passion Java, a prominent figure associated with the ruling ZANU PF party and known for his controversial statements, shocked listeners during a radio program on state-owned Capital FM. The self-proclaimed tongue-talking prophet, who has been campaigning for President Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 elections, unexpectedly endorsed Nelson Chamisa’s popular slogan, “God is in it.”

During the radio program, Java was responding to questions about his peculiar tongue-speaking phenomenon when he made the unexpected remark. “Other things, let’s play, but when it comes to God, let’s get serious,” said Passion Java. This statement caught the attention of both the listeners and the show’s presenter, who probed further.

The presenter asked, “But what happens when you end up saying ‘kubonya mbambaira’? What will be happening then?” In response, Java astonishingly claimed, “Those are tongues. Do you know I spoke those tongues saying ‘Mnangagwa jump into the field,’ and two months later, after arriving in Zimbabwe, I ate ‘mbambaira’ (sweet potatoes) inside State House with President Mnangagwa. God is in it,” he added.

Java’s endorsement of Chamisa’s slogan represents a significant shift in his public stance, given his close ties to the ruling party. It is important to note that Java has been actively campaigning for President Mnangagwa, which makes his support for Chamisa’s slogan all the more surprising. The ruling party has historically been at odds with the opposition leader, making Java’s endorsement even more controversial.

This development unfolds amidst another scandal involving Passion Java’s colleague, Uebert Angel. Angel, a prominent figure in religious circles and known for his association with Java, was recently humiliated in an investigative documentary titled “GoldMafia” by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit. The documentary exposed alleged gold smuggling and money laundering activities amounting to billions of dollars, implicating a notorious Mafia group.

As a consequence of the Al Jazeera investigation, Uebert Angel’s YouTube account has been shut down, raising questions about the veracity of the allegations leveled against him. The documentary has caused significant uproar in Zimbabwe, with calls for a thorough investigation into the claims and for those responsible to be held accountable.

These recent events involving Passion Java and Uebert Angel have further intensified the political and religious landscape in Zimbabwe. The contradictory statements made by Java, endorsing Chamisa’s slogan while actively campaigning for Mnangagwa, add an additional layer of intrigue to an already complex situation.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 elections, the actions and statements of influential figures like Passion Java and Uebert Angel continue to shape public opinion. The controversies surrounding them have raised questions about their motivations and their true allegiances, leaving the public divided and uncertain about who to trust in this critical political period.

It remains to be seen how these events will impact the upcoming elections and the political landscape in Zimbabwe as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the GoldMafia revelations and the surprising endorsement of Chamisa’s slogan by a prominent ZANU PF propagandist.

