Chamisa Opens Case Against Mnangagwa Ally

By- The Nelson Chamisa-led CCC party has opened a police case against aspiring Zanu PF MP for Bikita South aspiring, Energy Mutodi for allegedly firing shots at opposition supporters at a rally last week.

Aspiring CCC Member of Parliament for the same constituency, John Mupanduki, opened the case.

Mutodi is the current Goromonzi West MP.

CCC said in a statement:

Our MP for Bikita South, Hon. John Mupanduki, has successfully opened a case against ZANU PF member Energy Mutodi, who fired gunshots at our members during a rally at Baradzamwa Business Centre in Bikita South, Masvingo Province on July 6, 2023. Case RRB 5583028 was reported on July 9th, 2023, at Bikita Police Station.

We call upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to take action against this criminal behavior by an aspiring MP.

Mutodi’s behavior violates both the constitutional and electoral act provisions. We want elections and not war.

Mutodi, however, denied that he had fired shots at CCC supporters but did not explain what he was doing at the venue for an opposition rally. He tweeted:

I challenged Mr Chamisa’s CCC supporters to show me any wounded person from a purported shooting and they could not.

But I can show without doubt his audience was too small to be addressed by a reasonable presidential aspirant

Last week, CCC claimed that Mutodi fired gunshots at CCC members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting party leader Nelson Chamisa’s arrival.

According to The Mirror, Mutodi allegedly besieged the venue with two trucks laden with ZANU PF supporters who threw stones at CCC supporters who were waiting party leader, Nelson Chamisa.

He was reportedly in the company of Kumbirai Ziki a Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) member in Bikita South.

Mutodi, who is an academic, author and musician, was elected the Member of Parliament for Goromonzi West, Mashonaland East Province, in the 2018 elections.

But during ZANU PF’s restructuring exercise before its Congress, Mutodi relocated to Masvingo Province from Mashonaland East where Goromonzi is situated.

