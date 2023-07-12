Govt Drags Negotiations For Civil Servants Salary Hike

Negotiators for a salary hike between government and civil servants have continued to drag as they are yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.

Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in the capital last Friday, where they failed to reach to an agreement.

ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander told NewsDay yesterday that they were yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.

She, however, refused to divulge more details on what was discussed during the Friday meeting.

“We had negotiations with the government on July the 7th on Friday on the salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency components,” she said.

“The meeting was not conclusive as the government is in consultation with its principal. The government said they are going to consult further on the increment and we have since agreed to meet seven days from the day we met.”

She said the civil servants wanted to maintain the spirit of negotiations.

“Once the negotiations are over, we will issue a statement from when we started the negotiations,” Alexander said.

According to a statement issued by ZCPSTU, government had tabled its offer at the meeting.

“However, the workers’ side acknowledged the offer, but asked the government team of negotiators to consult their principals for improvement in both US dollar and the Zimbabwe dollar component with the view to restore and improve value. The meeting is expected to reconvene in the shortest period,” the ZCPSTU statement said.

Sources who attended the meeting said government had tabled an increment of US$50 hard cash and the equivalent of less US$40 in local currency.

“Government offered a US$50 component and a less than US$40 local currency component. This is what was discussed during the meeting,” a source close to the negotiations said.

Civil servants are pushing government to increase their salaries to at least US$560 for the least paid employee.

-Newsday

