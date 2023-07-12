Kasukuwere Dead End As High Court Blocks 2023 Presidential Candidacy

Spread the love

Breaking News: Former Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere Barred from Contesting Presidential Elections in Zimbabwe

In a significant turn of events, the former Local Government Minister of Zimbabwe, Savior Kasukuwere, has been barred from participating in the upcoming presidential elections. This decision comes as a result of a High Court application filed by Lovedale Mangwana, a member of the ruling ZANU PF party, who sought to block Kasukuwere’s candidacy for the presidency on August 23.

Mangwana’s argument centered around Kasukuwere’s ineligibility to contest for the presidency due to his self-imposed exile in South Africa for a period of 18 months. According to Section 91 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, individuals are required to meet specific criteria to qualify for the presidential race.

To be eligible for election as President or Vice-President, the constitution mandates that a person must be a Zimbabwean citizen by birth or descent, have reached the age of forty, be ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe, and be registered as a voter.

The court’s ruling sided with Mangwana’s argument, stating that Kasukuwere, currently residing outside the country, did not meet the residency requirement. Consequently, the court deemed him disqualified from participating in the presidential elections.

This decision has caused a stir among supporters of Kasukuwere, who viewed him as a potential contender for the country’s highest office. Kasukuwere, known for his previous role as a minister and his political influence, has faced challenges in recent years, including corruption allegations and legal battles.

The ruling is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of Zimbabwe, as Kasukuwere’s absence from the race could reshape the dynamics of the upcoming presidential elections. With Kasukuwere out of the picture, other candidates will now have an opportunity to solidify their campaigns and strategies to secure the presidency.

As the nation awaits the forthcoming elections, attention now turns to the remaining candidates and their respective platforms. The decision to bar Kasukuwere raises questions about the interpretation of constitutional requirements and residency criteria for presidential candidates in Zimbabwe.

This development serves as a reminder of the legal intricacies surrounding the electoral process and highlights the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions. The upcoming presidential elections are poised to be a crucial moment for Zimbabwe, determining the path the nation will take in the years to come.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...