Citizens In Winning Mood – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens are in winning mood, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

According to President Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s story of misery will change on August 23.

Zimbabweans go to the polls on August 23, 2023 and the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa faces President Chamisa in the penultimate plebiscite.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa bemoaned the plummeting economic standards in the country.

“I’m in a winning mood, a winning mode! Zimbabwe’s story will soon change #ForEveryone. Blessed day beloved!

I’m at Nembudziya in Gokwe. The hunger for change is palpable. Cotton prices, roads , water and development are keys issues raised by the local community this side.

As a new and incoming government #ForEveryone we will address these challenges through our soon to be launched New Great Zimbabwe policy blueprint! #OnePeople. “

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...