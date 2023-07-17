Zanu PF Can Be Defeated In Mhondoro

By Tinashe Sambiri| CCC aspiring MP for Mhondoro-Mubaira Constituency, Hon Vengai Chivaura is determined to end Zanu PF’s dominance.

Hon Chivaura says his objective is to ensure CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa’s victory in Mhondoro-Mubaira and beyond.

“We are targeting resounding victory for the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF hooligans are desperate to obstruct our march to the promised land.

We have noted with grave concern that agents of the regime are defacing our posters.

However, we are determined to win regardless of intimidation and relentless attempts to disrupt our programmes, ” Hon Chivaura declared.

