Chiwenga Boasts Of Second Republic Achievements

Spread the love

Mashonaland Central province has pledged to contribute to the national gross domestic product through various sustainable projects, including the mining sector, agriculture and anticipated tourism boom in Kanyemba.

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary General Retired Dr Constantino this Monday led the ruling party’s campaign trail to Mashonaland Central’s Mt Darwin South Constituency.

Addressing multitudes of party supporters at Chiunye Primary School, Dr Chiwenga said government is making progress in road rehabilitation for the province to benefit from the various mining companies that include, Freda Rebecca, Eureka, Ran Mine, the expected boom at Kanyemba Border Post as well as the Muzarabani Oil and Gas project.

“Here in mt Darwin we have a road which had become a problem, Ndoda, we want to tar it. Then the Rushinga-Chimhanda, Mt Darwen-St Alberts, Bindura-Matepatepa, Nyakasikana-Karanda; when we do that, we will be sure we would have solved the challenges facing Zimbabweans in this part of the country,” he said.

“In mineral, we have a mine to be opened at Glendale, Eureka, Mazowe, Shamvaand you know in Muzarabani there is an exploration for gas and oil,” he added.

He also spoke of the Rural Development 8.0 Model meant to uplift communal areas through programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa in maize and cotton production, chicken rearing and borehole sinking programmes.

Vice President Chiwenga reiterated the party’s support to war collaborators in the province as government looks towards honouring these gallant sons and daughters of the struggle at this year’s Defence Forces Day.

“The issue was raised from all parts… and we said, what should we do? We gave something to our war veterans, we know it’s not enough, but year in, year out, we look at how to add to what we give to our war veterans. Now we have added the chimbwidos and mujibhas, so that they also get loans to farm.”

The party’s Vice President and Second Secretary scoffed at those planning to divide the ruling party by contesting as independent candidates, saying ZANU PF remains a formidable force.

The ruling party is drumming up support countrywide as it targets more than 5 million votes in August 23 general elections.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...