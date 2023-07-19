Mudzi Man Caught Red Handed Raping A Cow

By A Correspondent- In a shocking incident that has left Makosa villagers shell shocked in Mudzi a 23 year-old man was caught raping a cow.

George Muwirimi was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts soon after his arrest.

He appeared before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

The state led by prosecutor Chipo Munemero requested that he be examined mentally by two medical doctors.

Allegations are that on July 5, the suspect was caught raping a neighbour’s cow around 5am.

The neighbour managed to effect citizen arrest on him and surrendered him to the police.

The matter continues on July 24.

