High Court To Deliver CCC Byo Candidates Ruling

By A Correspondent- The Bulawayo High Court will this afternoon deliver a ruling on preliminary points raised in the case in which 12 registered Bulawayo voters are challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s decision to accept nomination papers of Citizens Coalition for Change candidates arguing that they filed their papers after the 4pm deadline.

CCC is being represented by Advocate Mpofu and Prof Welshman Ncube. The case is before Justice Bongani Ndlovu.

