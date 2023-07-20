Murdered Tapiwa Makore’s Head Roasted

Spread the love

By- In a shocking development about the murder of Tapiwa Makore, there are fresh revelations that murderers boiled the boy’s head to contain the smell from its decomposing state before taking it to a traditional healer in Mozambique.

Tapiwa was murdered by Tafadzwa Shamba and his uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore in 2020 in a ritual to boost the latter’s cabbage business.

Gaylord Shamba (59), who is the uncle of Tafadzwa, told the weekly publication Kwayedza that his nephew confessed that the boy’s head was taken to a Mozambican “n’anga” for ritual purposes. He said:

I once visited him when he was in the cells to find out what really transpired.

He confessed that he killed Tapiwa after slicing him into pieces and stashing the body parts into plastic papers, including the head, as per instructions.

He confessed there were others involved, including Tapiwa Senior, who took the head and left with it for Mozambique after it was cooked.

Tafadzwa made it clear that he doesn’t know where the head is.

He insists that the sangoma did not accept the head they took to Mozambique as the n’anga wanted a fresh and uncooked head, similar to a chicken head.

It is said the entourage dumped the head along the way, but he was not sure whether it was dumped on the Mozambican or Zimbabwean side.

Tapiwa Jr was buried several months after his death with his head still missing.

Shamba and Tapiwa Sr were recently sentenced to death by High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...