Zanu PF Goons Bash Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri

Known Zanu PF agents are causing havoc in Seke.

In a statement on ThursdayCCC denounced Zanu PF hooliganism.

See statement below:

Violence Alert: Zanu PF, afraid of the forthcoming citizens’ victory on the 23rd of August 2023, has resorted to violence.

Today, their thugs assaulted and injured our members including women in Seke Constituency, Ward 5 while our team was conducting a door-to-door campaign.

The incident has been reported to the Ziko Police base.

We strongly condemn this act of violence by Zanu PF thugs, particularly as we approach the crucial elections. We urge the @PoliceZimbabwe to take swift action against these criminals.

