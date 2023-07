Nakamba Joins Luton Town

Nakamba leaves Aston Villa, joins Luton Town FC

“There’s always an end to everything, good things as well. My time at Aston Villa has come to an end. I would like to thank the fans as they are the most important part of the club. A special thanks to the current and previous technical staff and all my team mates. UTV 💜”

