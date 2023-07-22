Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

Two Botswana journalists were on 20 July 2023 detained by the country’s security services in as yet unexplained circumstances.

The two, Mmegi newspaper editor Editor Ryder Gabathuse and senior reporter Innocent Selatlhwa, were detained by the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS).

They were released at around midnight, without any charge.

DISS confiscated the two’s gadgets, including mobile phones, iPads and laptop computers.

In a statement, MISA Botswana said it had initiated an independent investigation on the matter and expressed “its shock and concern” regarding the detention of the two journalists.

