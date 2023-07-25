“Jah Prayzah Serving Zanu PF Interests”

Music super star Jah Prayzah is a brilliant and talented musician whose music seem to be too political and serving the interests of Zanu pf which is credited with the economic political decay during its reign.

His songs Kutonga kwaro,Masoja and Chiremerera are part of the package that confirms his allegiance to the Zanu pf regime.In my view Mudhara achauya is a pro Mnangagwa song contrary to the belief that it is a love song.

I now agree with those that have raised red flags over the attitudes and behaviors of some high rated artists who have allowed themselves to be used by political institutions for political mileage.

Musicians like Jah Prayzah and Dhuterere seem to be openly over licking Zanu pf for their personal reasons.

Kutonga kwaro song was widely used by Zanu pf just after the 2017 overthrow of the G40 dominated government of the late ruler Robert Mugabe by the military dominated Lacoste faction.

Mudhara achauya came at the height of high internal tensions within Zanu pf that led to a messy fallout in November 2017

We dont dispute the fact that musicians have rights too and the fact that their political choices should be respected but they must come clear on their Zanu pf links.

In my view Chiremerera is a Zanu pf 2023 Zanu pf campaign song as was Kutonga kwaro during the build up to the 2018 elections

I am entitled to my opinion in as much as pro Zanu pf musicians are entitled to their association with Zanu pf

.In Chiremerera Jah Prayzah cleared ED of any wrong doing in 2017 and justified his ascendancy to the highest office on the land by saying “Handina kubvuta ndakasarudzwa,ndakagara pandakagadzikwa”.

Jah Prayzah must come clean and explain his association with the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government instead of pretending to be prophetic when he actaully sings to drum up support for Zanu pf.

He is a talented and highly rated artist who must not be used by sharks and political vultures for their selfish interests.

They must take a leaf from Winky D who was criticised by Zanu pf for singing about poverty and corruption and ‘the guilty’ were shaken and rushed to ban his music on all state controlled radio stations.

Musicians should serve the interests of the people not to lick politicians.

Article contributed by Kurauone Chihwayi

