HIGHLANDERS fans are slowly starting to believe that this could be their year after the Bulawayo giants extended their unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to 16 matches at the weekend.

Match-day 16 in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League saw Highlanders going for 16 matches without defeat and extending their winning run to five successive matches.

Bosso have been consistent this season in which they are the only unbeaten side, and this weekend was no different as they managed to grind a result against an organised Manica Diamonds side on Sunday.

The unbeaten run has left Highlanders fans believing that this could be their year after a 17-year-long wait for the league title.

“Our team is playing well and we are confident of lifting the title this season,” said a Bosso fan.

The one-nil win over Manica Diamonds saw Highlanders maintaining their four-point lead ahead of Ngezi Platinum who are second with 30 points.

This comes ahead of a top-of-the-table clash between Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders this weekend.

Six of the eight week 16 matches were victories, while a record sixteen goals were netted at the weekend.

A big win was recorded by debutants Green Fuel, who upstaged Harare giants Dynamos one-nil to move up to 13th position on the log.

Chicken Inn are fifth after bouncing back to winning ways with an emphatic three-one win over Yadah.

Still stuck in the murky waters of relegation is Sheasham and Black Rhinos whose one-all draw did not do them any favours.

