Kingdom Boys Shine

New boys, FC Wangu Mazodze are riding high after extending their lead in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League to five points with another victory at the weekend.

FC Wangu Mazodze continued their title charge after earning a valuable set of three points in foreign territory following a two-one win over FC Hunter at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera this Sunday.

The Eastern Region Division One log leaders did not hold back, but made their intentions clear from the word go, with Edward Maffa’s ninth-minute strike giving FC Wangu Mazodze the edge in the first half.

Maffa picked up from where he left off in the second half after completing his brace in the 57th minute, as the men in red and blue went past FC Hunter taking their points tally to 36 after 15 matches.

The victory left Mazodze sitting pretty at the summit of the log standings with a five-point lead, taking advantage of the inactivity of former PSL side Tenax.

Defeat left relegation-threatened FC Hunter level on 14 points with 13th-placed Masvingo United who beat JM Busha by two goals to nil.

Elsewhere, third-placed Buffaloes shared the points with Bikita Minerals at Mutare Showgrounds, with fourth-placed Mutare City Rovers thrashing Grayham three-nil at Chiremba.

At Vhengere Stadium, Risutu Tigers edged Midway FC by a single goal.

Renco Mine added further misery to second-from-bottom Manica Diamonds Under-19 with a two-nil victory, while the bottom of the log Chiredzi Stars earned a point at Surrey after a one-all draw.

The other three ZIFA Division One regions are all on a mid-season break.-ZBC News

