Zim Clubs Miss Champions League Action

Spread the love

Zimbabwe will this year have no representatives in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup despite the lifting of the international ban this month.

The country spent the past year in the cold after FIFA raised sanctions following the Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) suspension of the ZIFA board.

The ban was lifted over a week ago after the appointment of a ZIFA Nomalisation Committee, allowing the nation to take part in international tournaments.

The Warriors were even included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw conducted last week.

However, Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs will not take in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, respectively.

This was confirmed by CAF ahead of Tuesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The preliminary stages draw will be conducted at 1 pm CAT at the CAF Headquarters starting with the Confederation Cup and followed by Champions League.

The draws will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV and streamed on CAF official website CAFONLINE.COM and the official CAF YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

54 clubs from 42 Member Associations are engaged in this season’s CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...