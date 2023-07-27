SABC Says Zimbabweans Are Coming Back Home To Vote

Some Zimbabwean nationals who live and ply their trade in South Africa have expressed willingness to return to their home country to participate in its economic growth and voting in the upcoming elections.

Zimbabwe heads to the polls on August 23rd. The country’s National Statistics Agency last week announced that the country’s gross domestic product grew by 6.2% during the first quarter of 2023.

A Zimbabwean national, Kripo Chinyowa, says there is a glimmer of hope for the country’s economy getting back on its feet. Chiyowa says he’s planning to extend his graphic design business back home and is looking forward to the elections next month.

“We have seen a lot of change I have been here at the border of Musina which is near my country so I see the difference I have here for the past seven years. So I am seeing a lot of hope they are people who come here saying that there is a lot happening and doing business that side so there us a lot happening we have done a lot of ground work that side and we have registered the company there as way of planning to go back.”

Previous elections in the country have been marked by anomalies, prompting observers to question the transparency of the voting process. Addressing diplomats and election observer missions on Monday, Zimbabwean government officials sought to assure the international community of the country’s preparedness for the crucial election.

However, concerns surrounding the credibility of the polls have emerged, with opposition parties and observers raising significant issues.

