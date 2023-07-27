Top Referee Appointed Chairperson of Referees Committee

By A Correspondent| Retired match official, Norman Matemera has been appointed as Chairperson of the Referees Committee by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee.

Matemera who made headlines in 2018 when he refused to take a bribe to influence a CAF Champions League match takes over from Barbra Chikosi.

Matemera assumes the new role at a time when match officials have been in the spotlight for poor officiating hence he has been tasked to bring sanity to the department.

Faith Sibanda is Matemera’s vice, while Tendai Bwanya, Stella Ruvinga and Kuda Masina complete the new committee.

