BREAKING: Kasukuwere Appeal Dismissed

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Independent Presidential candidate Savior Kasukuwere challenging a High Court ruling that barred him from contesting the 2023 harmonised elections.

Kasukuwere had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court barred him from contesting the 2023 presidential elections on the basis that he has been out of the country for over 18 months.

