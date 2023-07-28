Mnangagwa Says Zim Dumping US Dollar for Russian Ruble After Getting 2nd Hand Chopper from Putin

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent statement expressing willingness to ditch the United States Dollar (USD) in favor of alternative forms of payment raises questions about his sincerity, particularly when made in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This move comes years after Zimbabwe had praised the USD and the US government for their support, leading to suspicions that the decision may be politically motivated. This news analysis article seeks to explore the potential reasons behind Mnangagwa’s stance, taking into account the geopolitical context and Zimbabwe’s relations with Russia and other nations.

Mnangagwa Says Zim Dumping US Dollar for Russian Ruble After Getting 2nd Hand Chopper from Putin — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 27, 2023

The Shift in Zimbabwe’s View on the US Dollar

President Mnangagwa’s apparent change in attitude towards the US Dollar is a noteworthy development, especially considering the history of Zimbabwe’s reliance on the currency. In the past, the nation had openly admired the USD and accepted generous donations from the US government following the devastating Cyclone Odai. The sudden shift towards seeking alternative payment methods raises doubts about its genuineness, as it appears to coincide with growing global sentiment against the USD and the United States’ assertive foreign policies.

The Geopolitical Context

During the bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit, President Mnangagwa voiced support for Russia’s approach to handling sanctions by pursuing autonomous solutions and alternative forms of payment. This statement comes at a time when various nations, including Russia, China, and India, are actively distancing themselves from the USD, citing their displeasure with the US’s unilateral actions in international relations.

By aligning with Russia’s stance against the USD, Zimbabwe positions itself closer to a group of countries seeking an alternative to the current international financial system, which they perceive as being dominated by the US. However, this alignment raises concerns about the extent to which Zimbabwe’s decision is genuinely motivated by principles of sovereignty and self-determination or whether it is a strategic move to gain favor and support from Russia and other like-minded nations.

Zimbabwe-Russia Relations

President Mnangagwa’s praise for Russia as a “steadfast friend” raises questions about the depth of the relationship between the two countries. The mutual admiration expressed during the bilateral meeting and the desire to strengthen economic cooperation may indicate a closer alliance than previously acknowledged.

Given Russia’s own conflicts with the United States and its eagerness to expand its sphere of influence, Zimbabwe’s decision to align with Russia on matters concerning the USD could be seen as a strategic move to foster stronger ties and potentially gain access to Russia’s economic resources and support in international forums like the United Nations Security Council.

President Mnangagwa’s recent announcement regarding Zimbabwe’s willingness to distance itself from the US Dollar in favor of alternative forms of payment raises suspicions about the sincerity of the decision. The timing of the statement, made in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the ongoing geopolitical context surrounding global discontent with the USD add further complexity to the situation.

While the desire to assert Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and pursue autonomous solutions is commendable, the motivations behind the sudden change in stance warrant careful scrutiny. Whether driven by genuine principles or strategic calculations to foster closer relations with Russia and like-minded nations, the decision could have significant implications for Zimbabwe’s economic and political future.

As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the actions taken by the Zimbabwean government to implement its proposed shift away from the USD. Transparency in policymaking and engagement with international partners will be essential in gauging the sincerity of Zimbabwe’s intentions and ensuring that the interests of its citizens are upheld.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...