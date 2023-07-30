Chadzamira Thugs Cause Havoc

Spread the love

28 July 2023

By Wezhira Munya

Today, Zanu PF members unleashed violence against Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] members at Sipambi Shopping centre, ward 11 in Masvingo West.

https://changeradiozimbabwe.com/2023/07/29/zanu-pf-members-unleash-violence-against-masvingo-west-ccc-members

[See picture of the badly injured head of CCC member, Mr. Gwaradzimba, after Zanu PF attacked him today.]

The CCC members were putting up CCC campaign posters when over 20 Zanu PF members wearing party regalia attacked them.

Also, Zanu PF members are tearing and destroying CCC posters in Masvingo West.

CCC members Mr. Admire Mufamba and Mr. Danson Gwaradzimba were badly injured after the Zanu PF attacks.

Mr. Gwaradzimba and Mr. Mufamba have reported the case of assault against Zanu PF members at Masvingo Central police.

Police report RRB REF 5432966, Constable Mukoko is the investigating officer.

In addition, Mr. Mufamba and Mr. Gwaradzimba are seeking medical attention.

CCC Masvingo West aspiring member of parliament, Mr. Pedzisai Gasva, said, “We, as CCC members, condemn the violence being perpetrated by Zanu PF members against our members. It’s sad that our members were injured and currently receiving treatment.”

Mr. Gasva said he is in Mvuma and will be in Masvingo town to help the injured CCC members.

Mr. Tichaona Mharadza Chiminya said, “We identified youth who beat our members. Masvingo urban ward 10 Zanu PF councilor, Mr. Manyanga, Delight Mandebvu, Milton Mutongi, ward 12 Masvingo West, Chauke, were among Zanu PF youth members who beat our members.”

In Masvingo Province, Zanu PF members have unleashed violence against CCC members in Gutu, Bikita, Mwenezi, Chiredzi, and Masvingo West, among others.

Interestingly, police are yet to arrest Zanu-PF members who are beating CCC members.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...