Mane Leaves Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star set to leave the Bavarians after only a season.

The 31-year-old moved to Germany last year from Liverpool but battled for consistency in his first season.

Mane’s position within the squad was also thrown in further doubt towards the end of last campaign after he was suspended by Bayern for punching his teammate Leroy Sane.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs on the verge of striking the deal following advanced talks.

Paperwork will now be checked by the player ahead of Mane undergoing a medical.-Soccer24 News

