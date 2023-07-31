Mnangagwa’s Penchant For Wasting State Cash Continues

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed allegations that ZANU PF is interfering with the operations of the judiciary, saying such claims are either motivated by mischief or ignorance of the laws of the land.

President Mnangagwa said this at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International this Saturday on arrival from Russia.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the country’s courts, which made significant judgments ahead of the 23 August general elections.

Firstly, it was Elizabeth Valerio, who won her appeal to run for presidency after her nomination papers had not been accepted on 21 June.

Then, another presidential aspirant, Savior Kasukuwere had his nomination nullified by the High Court, a ruling that was then upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday after the two courts proved that he was not in the country for a period of 18 months as stipulated by the constitution.

In Bulawayo, 12 CCC candidates were also barred by the High Court from contesting after it was proved they had submitted their nomination papers after the closure of the nomination court on 21 June.

But, some politicians have accused ZANU PF of being behind their losses in the courts.

Upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from Russia this Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa scoffed at those accusing his party of capturing the judiciary urging politicians to acquaint themselves with the law before making such ignorant allegations.

“They should go and collect their school fees wherever they went to school because I am nowhere near a court, I have never taken anyone to court so if they make such allegations it shows that they don’t have much education,” he said.

Turning to his visit to Russia, President Mnangagwa said the summit proved that African countries are sovereign and refuse to be bullied by their former colonisers.

“We were well received and the response by Heads of State from Africa was very encouraging. Out of the 54 countries the majority came to Russia for the summit which means that Africa is now independent and can no longer be bullied adding the continent respects Russia,” he noted.

The President added, “Yes a few countries did not come but the majority came. Those who were not represented at head of state level also sent representatives and there was a lot of cooperation especially in the area of food security across Africa.”

President Putin made donations to several African countries who are food insecure.

“He made several donations of thousands of metric tonnes and then of course you are fully aware of the geo political situation in the country, there is now a mood of creating a new world order and its unfolding and we all are contributing to creating a new world order where everybody is treated equally and where international law is observed.”

While in Russia President Mnangagwa met with his Russian counterpart, President Vladmir Putin, paving way for the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the fields of ICT, agriculture, higher and tertiary education, media, as well as industry and commerce between Russia and Zimbabwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...