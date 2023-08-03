Accident Kills Teacher and Injures 62 Children

Mutare

Mutare – A devastating road accident on Tuesday night near Eden Lodge has resulted in the loss of a beloved teacher’s life and left 62 children and six other teachers injured. The incident occurred when a school bus, carrying learners and educators from Karoi Junior School, veered off the road after the driver lost control. The bus was returning from Leopard Rock Hotel when the unfortunate accident took place at approximately 8 pm.

Emergency services promptly rushed to the scene to provide aid, and all 62 learners and seven teachers on board were immediately transported to Herbert Chitepo Hospital for medical attention. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, one of the teachers succumbed to their injuries, plunging the community into mourning.

The injured children and teachers are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their conditions are being closely monitored by medical professionals.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has announced that more details about the accident will be released in due course as investigations into the cause of the tragic incident continue.

In another heartbreaking incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has released the names of the victims who lost their lives in a separate fatal road accident along the Harare-Mutare Road. The accident occurred when a Mitsubishi mini-bus carrying 11 passengers was struck on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck. Six individuals lost their lives in this accident, identified as Munyaradzi Munemo (49), Zondiwa Mafuleni (53), Martha Mafuleni (45), Lena Mafuleni (41), Stella Mwela (65), and Tinashe Cement (22).

Furthermore, police confirmed the death of two more victims in a road traffic accident along the Mutare-Chimanimani Road near Fern Valley turn-off. In this incident, a kombi was overtaken by a haulage truck, leading to a tragic plunge into a river to avoid collision. The death toll from this accident has now reached seven. The identified victims are Timothy Sachiti (62), Eldington Marima (70), Akudzwe Sharamba (a two-month-old baby boy), First Muleya, Christopher Chilondowa (28), and Shadreck Bumbate (46). The identity of the seventh victim is yet to be confirmed by their next of kin.

In light of these heartbreaking incidents, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged drivers to exercise patience on the road and strictly adhere to all road rules and regulations. Additionally, public service vehicle operators are reminded to ensure that their vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.

The recent surge in road traffic accidents has been a cause of great concern for authorities, as at least 26 people have tragically lost their lives, and several others have been injured in separate incidents across the country since last Thursday.

The nation mourns the loss of lives and sends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by these unfortunate accidents. Authorities are working diligently to investigate the causes of these accidents and implement measures to enhance road safety across Zimbabwe.

As the community grapples with grief and concern, it is crucial for all road users to remain vigilant and prioritize safety to prevent further tragedies on the country’s roads.

