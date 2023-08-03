Change Champion Takaona Empowers Rural Communities

Gutu – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Gutu Central Matthew Takaona has over the last two years supported 60 broiler chicken projects and empowered 1 200 disadvantaged women from former Gutu North and Gutu Central constituencies in the process.

Takaona who is contesting on the opposition party ticket confirmed the projects to The Mirror today.

He said the projects are his way of ploughing back to the community and to strengthen opposition politics in a country where there is a crisis of transparency and bad good governance.

“Thirty-nine of the projects were done in former Gutu North while 21 are in Gutu Central. Apart from women, school teachers and traditional leaders also benefitted from the projects.

“Corruption and bad governance thrives when opposition parties are weak and battered and therefore we need to strengthen them. In 2021, I embarked on projects not only to empower women, but also to support citizens excluded from Government social welfare programmes because of their support for opposition political parties… www.masvingomirror.com

