I Have Charisma To Run Country- Chikohora

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD) leader Trust Chikohora says he has the charisma to move the country forward.

Chikohora is one of 2023 Presidential Election candidates.

According to Chikohora, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is now an old man who cannot cope with the dynamics of the modern day politics.

“Indeed age is a factor, we are saying the current President has played his part and he has to allow a young and energetic leader like myself to take this country to another level of prosperity.

Let us be balanced, we can’t just denounce everything, President Mnangagwa is a security expert but in terms of the economy something is amiss.

As you know, I have a strong financial background and therefore can revive the waning economy, “said Chikohora.

Below is Chikohora’s interview with Heart and Soul TV…

